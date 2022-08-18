Bus Stop Program Faces Criticism Over Collection of Private Data

By Julianna Wright, Editorial Intern

Bus riders are set to see new changes at their local transit stops. Some of these changes can be attributed to the new Sidewalk and Transit Amenities Program (STAP), a program conducted through the Bureau of Street Services, Streets LA, to replace the city’s current bus stops.

If you’ve sat on a bus stop in Los Angeles in the past 40 years, chances are that it was a product of the former provider of the Coordinated Street Furniture Program, OUTFRONT Decaux Street Furniture, LLC. The long-lasting contract between the former street furniture provider and the city expires in late 2022, allowing outside companies the opportunity to take its place.

In July of 2021, StreetsLA hosted a demonstration with the intention of what one might assume to be competition-fueled innovation, during which the two frontrunners being considered for the street furniture program, OUTFRONT Decaux and Tranzito, had the chance to showcase new modernized designs. StreetsLA has confirmed that a new contract between the city and Tranzito has been negotiated and is currently awaiting approval by Los Angeles City Council. If approved, this project is set to officially begin in January 2023, and is expected to take between three and six years to complete.

Other changes in local transit may be attributed to the LA City-Metro Transportation Communication Network (TCN). Though separate, the line between the two programs is blurry, as both share similarities. According to the Metro website, the TCN program aims to “create a network of digital display structures with intelligent technology” through the removal and replacement of approximately 200 static displays. Both STAP and the TCN program have raised concerns from locals. Each program regards the installation and usage of digital advertising and signage on our streets.

During a July 18 meeting, the Coastal San Pedro Neighborhood Council noted its concern over the STAP program, voicing distress over various aspects of the project, especially the collection of individuals’ personal data, misrepresentation to the public, and potential environmental implications, among others. In compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act, the city has prepared a Mitigated Negative Declaration in place of an environmental impact report for STAP. When asked directly about the program’s potential effects on light pollution, increased energy consumption and impacts on wildlife, Paul Gomez, a public relations representative for the Department of Public Works, responded with the following on behalf of Streets LA:

STAP’s Request for Proposals and resulting negotiated contract with Tranzito has numerous controls and requirements to help the overall program address and mitigate the environmental effects of STAP elements … Examples include limitations on the maximum and minimum illumination levels of STAP elements, a requirement that all lighting and displays be fully adjustable in relation to ambient light and accountable to a real time content management system, energy efficiency requirements, size limitations on media displays, and compliance with the City’s draft sign ordinance.

StreetsLA did not provide any other specifics on these limitations and regulations. Accusations of increased energy consumption due to STAP elements were overlooked in the response from StreetsLA as well, claiming that these factors will be offset through the encouragement and facilitation of transit use over single occupancy vehicles, thus reducing fossil fuel consumption and related emissions over time.

As previously mentioned, a main concern of the Coastal San Pedro Neighborhood Council has concerned the collection of personal data by these new digital signs. As confirmed by StreetsLA, Tranzito is the service provider selected to operate STAP. While the StreetsLA representative corresponded with evaded confirmation of Vector Media’s involvement with STAP, the proposed contract on the StreetsLA website names “Tranzito-Vector, LLC” as the contractor. Vector Media is a company that specializes in out-of-home digital advertising. As part of their services, Vector has integrated Blue Comet software from a company called Blue Bite. Blue Bite’s “Blue Comet” software utilizes shadowfencing, a method of digital geofencing that collects first-party data, including device IDs, from nearby devices. This first party data can then be used in retargeting initiatives from then on out.

Furthermore, both the STAP and TCN programs have faced public scrutiny regarding the potential impact of their digital signage as a driver distraction. Public comment on the TCN program was met with citizens citing studies linking roadside message boards to an increase in the likelihood of drivers crashing.

“While we have searched for studies that further discuss the distraction levels and effects of displays associated with transit shelters, we have not found any studies,” Gomez said. “All studies found and researched regarding driver distractions and media displays relate to much larger, elevated billboards (again typically 30 times the size of STAP displays).”

In further attempts to alleviate unease, StreetsLA justified STAP displays through claims of a reduced refresh rate between advertisements (a 10-second minimum, rather than the industry standard of eight) as well as the promise of smooth transitions. Those in opposition of STAP and the TCN project note these projects’ contradiction with the mayor’s Vision Zero plan, a mission to reduce the number of traffic fatalities in Los Angeles. Instead, StreetsLA claims that STAP “complements Vision Zero efforts.”

