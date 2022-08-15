Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.

When available, the agenda will be posted online at coc.lacounty.gov.

On August 19, there are three ways to tune in:

In Person: RSVP and join at Loyola Marymount University, Albert H. Girardi Advocacy Center, 919 Albany Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Watch: Register for Webex (event password: COC123) or follow the Facebook Livestream . Listen: Call 213-306-3065 and enter access code: 2591 826 6853 and numeric meeting password: 262123

Submit written comments for the official meeting record by completing this form. Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m. Aug. 19.

Questions? Email cocnotify@coc.lacounty.gov or call 213-253-5678.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19

Details: Register https://tinyurl.com/deputy-gangs or RSVP https://tinyurl.com/rsvp-deputy-gangs

Venue: Loyola Marymount University, Downtown Law Campus, Albert H. Girardi Advocacy Center, Robinson Courtroom, 919 Albany Street, Los Angeles

