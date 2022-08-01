Man Shot Dead in San Pedro

A man was shot and killed early in the morning in San Pedro on August 1.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of Westmont Drive at around 6:53 a.m., LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene, an area known to have multiple homeless encampments. No suspect description was available, Cervantes said. No further information has been released.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

