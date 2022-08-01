LA City Council Renews $50,000 Reward On Two-Year Anniversary Of The Unsolved Murder Of LADWP Employee

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles City Council renewed for the second time the $50,000 reward motion for the unsolved murder of Akeem “AJ” Coburn, a beloved LADWP electrical worker, father, partner, and proud IBEW member. Violent crime ended Mr. Coburn’s life two years ago today — way too early for a young man who had so much promise. This reward

On July 29, 2020 shortly after 10 p.m., a person approached and shot Mr. Coburn while he was standing in a driveway near the intersection of S Vermont Ave. and 135th Street in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles adjacent to the 110 freeway, near Gardena. Police believe a dark-colored sedan was involved.

A $50,000 reward for information is being offered for information that leads to a conviction in this case.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact South Bureau Homicide Investigators at 323-786-5111. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org

