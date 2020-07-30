COVID Update: $15 Million Allocated to Childcare for Essential Workers and Low-Income Families

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health or Public Health has confirmed 91 new deaths and 4,825 new cases of COVID-19. The high number of new deaths are from a backlog of reports received from over the weekend. The high number of new cases are, in part, due to a backlog of over 2,000 results received from Thursday through Sunday.

There are 2,045 confirmed cases hospitalized and 28% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. There are a total of 2,599 confirmed and suspect cases that are hospitalized and 17% of these people are on ventilators. The data on hospitalizations is missing information from three hospitals not included in today’s update.

Public Health has announced, July 29, that the Board of Supervisors allocated $15 million in CARES Act funding for childcare vouchers to serve essential workers and low-income families in the county. In partnership with the Los Angeles County Early Childhood Education COVID-19 Response Team, Public Health will support the funding distribution.

The Office for the Advancement of Early Care and Education will contract with the Child Care Alliance, a network of LA County Resource and Referral /Alternative Payment agencies, to distribute vouchers. To expedite the process, the funding will be infused into the existing voucher system. Families seeking early care and education services may access vouchers by calling 888-92-CHILD (888-922-4453). Eligibility for these vouchers is set by the state.

Public Health reported one additional case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children or MIS-C. This brings the total cases of MIS-C in LA County to 16 children. Ten of these cases are among girls. The majority of cases, 73% were Latino/Latinx. No children with MIS-C in LA County have died.

MIS-C is a condition that has been affecting children under 21 years old across the country who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or had COVID-19. Different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs and there can be lifelong health impacts.

The Governor has allowed local health officers the discretion to grant waivers to school districts and private schools that would permit schools to reopen for in-classroom instruction for students in grades TK through grade 6. Superintendents must submit school district waiver requests to re-open for approval by the local health officer. The decision to grant a waiver will be based on ensuring that schools are able to open in full adherence with the L.A. County school re-opening protocols, along with reviewing epidemiological data for each school district. The process requires consultation with the California Department of Public Health prior to accepting or rejecting waiver applications. The application process will be available online and is planned to be launched by the end of the week.

To date, Public Health has identified 183,383 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 4,516 deaths. Public Health anticipates continuing to receive a backlog of lab reports in the coming days due to problems with the state electronic lab reporting system.

Details:www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.