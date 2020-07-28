A Message From Mayor Garcetti

From the start of the COVID-19 crisis, I have made it clear that I would always level with the people of this city, speak honestly about where we are, and tell you what we’re doing to fight the virus and what you can expect in the days and weeks ahead.

As we continue to face this unprecedented public health challenge, that commitment remains the same. So here’s the bottom line: COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon. It will be with us –– and remain a threat –– for the foreseeable future.

Right now, our COVID-19 threat level is at orange. This means the virus is a danger to all of us and continues to spread throughout the community. In order to stay safe, we need to continue wearing masks, avoid gatherings, wash our hands frequently, and keep physical distance from others.

At this stage, we are carefully monitoring each day’s public health data. But we are not yet closing any additional activities or businesses.

Here’s why: over the last few weeks, we have made significant changes in Los Angeles. The Governor announced new closures. Bars, indoor dining and worship services, gyms and fitness centers, museums, and more have been temporarily closed. Angelenos have renewed their vigilance and worked to limit gatherings.

It takes about three weeks to see whether our actions have lowered our disease transmission rate, hospitalizations, and deaths.

We know how to turn things around because we have done it before. And what happens next –– whether we continue to see high rates of infection and illness, or get the virus under control –– is up to us.