Federal Tactics in Downtown Portland Shock

Local police complicit with federal actions

Willamette Week reported July 21, that Portland City Commissioner, Chloe Eudaly said federal officers are doing Portland cops’ dirty work— using brutal tactics that local agencies would struggle to get away with at protests.

Trump sent officers from four federal agencies to control the protests in Portland. The local Portland police and federal police worked together to clear protesters last weekend, which set off accusations inside City Hall about the complicity of the local police with federal actions.

Read more at;

https://www.wweek.com/news/2020/07/21/federal-tactics-in-downtown-portland-are-shocking-but-many-of-them-are-legal/?mc_cid=a6b0f40d8b&mc_eid=9f0abcc8cf