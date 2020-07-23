Long Beach to Provide COVID-19 Testing At All Healthcare Facilities

LONG BEACH — The City of Long Beach has issued a Health Order that will provide access to COVID-19 diagnostic testing at all healthcare facilities throughout the city.

Effective July 31, all healthcare facilities in Long Beach must provide testing to all symptomatic individuals as well as asymptomatic individuals who may have been exposed or meet other criteria. The expansion of diagnostic testing is essential because it helps identify individuals who are infectious with the virus that causes COVID-19, ensure those individuals isolate and receive appropriate care, better understand the spread of the disease and ultimately prevent serious illness and death.

Long Beach recently announced changes to testing sites and hours to boost capacity for COVID-19 testing. The new testing hours will enable the city, together with the State-run site at Jordan Plus High School, a capacity of more than 1,400 per day (up from 1,000) — the most robust testing capacity ever for long Beach and almost double the State’s requirement. Appointments can be made online or by calling 562.570.INFO (4636). Free testing is offered to all residents of Long Beach, Signal Hill, Lakewood, Paramount and Compton.