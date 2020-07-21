Federal Officers and Portland Police Simultaneously Dispersed Protesters – Local cops now say feds won’t be allowed in the incident command center.

PORTLAND – In what appeared to be a dance of unaccountability between Portland’s Mayor, Ted Wheeler and the Portland Police Department, Willamette Week News reported that Federal police and Portland officers worked in tandem the morning of July 18, to clear protesters from the streets of Portland. The result was protesters were illegally sprayed with tear gas — something Portland police are restricted from doing by court order — which prompted a demand the same day, from City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty that Mayor Ted Wheeler either control his Police Bureau or hand oversight of the city’s cops to her.

