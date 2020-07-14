Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Appoints Sunny Zia to LA County Probation Commission

LONG BEACH, CA – Sunny Zia announced July 9, that she has been appointed to the Los Angeles County Probation Commission by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

The term of her appointment to the 15-member board is four years. The Probation Commission is charged with oversight of the administration of juvenile delinquency laws in Los Angeles County; helping to promote the health, education, and success of youth involved in the juvenile justice system while ensuring their humane and effective Treatment. The Commission also provides minimal advisory oversight regarding the impact its operations have on adult probationers. They provide an important role of citizen interface between the County Probation Department, our community, and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

The Commission reviews programs and procedures developed and implemented by the Los Angeles County Probation Department, conducts facility inspections to help address various impactful administration issues, develops recommendations to various County Departments, and issues an Annual Report to the County Board of Supervisors.

“The Probation Department is undergoing a sea change and it is more important than ever that our Probation Commissioners have the best interest at heart of both the young people trying to put their lives back on track, and the staff whose job it is to care for them,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “Sunny Zia has already demonstrated her commitment to opening up opportunities and brighter futures for the next generation and I appreciate her for stepping up to take on this responsibility during this incredibly challenging time.”

“I am excited about serving on the Probation Commission,” said Sunny Zia, who is midway through her second term on the Long Beach City College District Board. “I am strongly committed to assisting the education, health, and success of the youth involved in our county juvenile justice system, so they may have a pathway to a more successful and prosperous future.”

Sunny Zia is serving her second term on the Long Beach Community College District board, having been elected Trustee for Area 3 in April of 2014. She is a first-generation Iranian American who grew up in a hardworking family. From a young age her parents instilled in her the importance of education as the pathway to success. Under her leadership as a Trustee, she has instilled measures supporting students experiencing food and housing insecurity, support for formerly incarcerated youth and led building public private partnerships to support a pipeline for the career and educational future of the students.

As a leader whose work has spanned from working with at risk youth, addressing hate crimes and bullying and support for job placement for displaced Americans, she has been a stalwart for giving chances to youth and returning students in supporting their college and career growth in society.

Zia is a former small business owner and consultant to the private and public sectors. She has managed a wide range of programs, balanced budgets, and recovered funding for many agencies she has represented.

Currently, Sunny is a Senior Civil Engineer and Program Manager at the Port of Long Beach responsible for overseeing multi-million dollars in Capital Improvement projects. In her most recent role as the Port’s Contract Compliance Manager, she led the oversight of over $2.44 billion in contracting practices and ensured that contracting at the port is fair, equitable and transparent. In this capacity, she led the effort in generating over $12.2 million in annual savings.