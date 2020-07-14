Charges Filed for Three Officers Involved in Falsification of Field Identification Cards

LOS ANGELES- On July 9, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against three Los Angeles Police Department police officers. The charges stem from a misconduct investigation conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Internal Affairs Group and monitored by the Office of the Inspector General. Investigators also worked closely with the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, Justice System Integrity Division.

One of the officers charged July 9, was relieved from duty and the officer’s police powers removed at the end of January 2020 when Chief of Police Michel Moore concluded that the the officer’s actions were a serious violation of Department policy. That officer has been directed to an administrative tribunal for the purpose of removal. Of the two additional officers charged July 9, one has been previously assigned home during the investigation and the other has been assigned home given the seriousness of these criminal charges. Both Officers’ peace officer powers have also been suspended. The LAPD will continue to fully cooperate with the District Attorney’s Office during the prosecution of these cases.

These charges do not mark the end of the investigation. There are 21 additional officers under investigation related to completion of Field Identification (FI) Cards.

Ten officers are assigned to home pending the outcome of the investigation, eight are assigned administrative duties, five remain in the field, and one has retired since the investigation began. The LAPD will continue to follow the investigation.