Galperin, Mapping Small Business Support

LOS ANGELES – Controller Galperin, in cooperation with the City’s Economic and Workforce Development Department (EWDD), released an interactive map and tracker displaying the microloans funded by the City of Los Angeles to help small businesses ineligible for federal CARES Act dollars get the assistance they need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tracker includes a map with the name, location and how much money each business received, and also groups recipients by industry. Since April, EWDD has distributed more than $3.4 million through 227 loans in amounts between $5,000 and $20,000.

“People should know how public dollars are being used to support small businesses in their communities,” said Controller Galperin. “Unlike the Treasury Department in Washington, which is only releasing some information about the businesses receiving federal coronavirus relief funds, the City of Los Angeles is committed to full transparency. This tracker will ensure public accountability and better inform Angelenos about how the City is helping our local economy.”

Details: https://lacontroller.org/data-stories-and-maps/microloans/