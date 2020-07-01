Increases of COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Continue

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is reporting continued increases in cases and hospitalizations. On June 30, the department announced 2,779 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the third consecutive day of new cases over 2,100.

There are 1,783 people currently hospitalized, 26% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 18% are confirmed cases on ventilators. This is significantly higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen in recent weeks.

Everyone should always wear a face covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out in public. Businesses must continue to follow Public Health directives. Public Health reminds everyone that you remain safer at home.

Public Health has confirmed 45 new deaths and 2,779 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twenty-nine people who died were over the age of 65 years old and 11 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Thirty-one people had underlying health conditions including 25 people over the age of 65 years old and six people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Five deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 103,529 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,369 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 3,130 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 43% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 27% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 22 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents. Testing results are available for nearly 1,107,000 individuals, with 9% of people testing positive.

Yesterday, a Health Officer Order was issued that closes LA County beaches from July 3 through July 6 at 5:00 a.m. to prevent crowded situations that could result in more spread of COVID-19. All public beaches, piers, public beach parking lots, beach bike paths that traverse that sanded portion of the beach, and beach access points will be temporarily closed to the public. The Order also prohibits fireworks displays.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.