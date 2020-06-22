LAPD Places Moratorium on Use of CalGang System

Los Angeles – Effective June 19, the Los Angeles Police Department (in conjunction with the Board of Police Commissioners) is placing a moratorium on all entries and use of the CalGang System.

Based on recent audits and ongoing complaint investigations, the accuracy of the database has been called into question. To strengthen community trust and avoid any adverse impact on individuals, particularly in communities of color, LAPD will no longer use this resource.

The database will remain accessible only to the CalGang System Administrator for the sole purpose of removing entries that come to the Department’s attention as being erroneously entered in the database.