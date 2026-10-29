SEIU Strike Picket Line: If We don’t Get it, shut it Down!

In their first strike ever, thousands of members of the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU Local 1000, which encompasses 100,000 members statewide, were on strike Oct. 21. Pickets were held in more than 20 cities, with turnouts of over 1,000 at several, including Los Angeles, which this reporter attended. Members of numerous other unions joined the picket.

They included state employees at veterans hospitals, Department of Motor Vehicles offices, school, healthcare, museum, prison and library workers, among others. The union is demanding higher pay, a 20% salary increase over three years to cope with rapid inflation, increased state contributions to employees’ healthcare and better work-from-home rules.

The state of California attempted to legally block the strike as Gov. Gavin Newsom refused to bargain in good faith, according to union negotiators. “We are ready to hold the line on Oct. 21,” said SEIU Local 1000 President Anica Walls. She added: “They must return to the table and bargain in good faith toward a contract that allows state workers to afford groceries, child care, rent and other necessities. … Striking is not an action we take lightly. It’s an action we are taking because state workers have no other choice.” The union has been without a contract since June.

Mark Friedman is also a member of the International Association of Machinists.