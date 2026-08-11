California Latino Legislative Caucus Demands Detention Center Accountability: No More Secrecy

SACRAMENTO — The California Latino Legislative Caucus Aug. 5 demanded greater transparency and accountability at immigration detention centers, where reports of human rights violations and inhumane conditions continue to emerge. Through several pieces of legislation and ongoing advocacy efforts, the caucus is working to strengthen state oversight and provide California with additional tools to hold immigration detention facility operators accountable when they fail to protect the health, safety, and dignity of people in their custody.

“No more secrecy. We must end the cruel and inhumane conditions inside privately operated immigration detention facilities. This federal administration has detained more than 650 children, including over 100 age five or younger. Conditions have become so horrible—and transparency so lacking—that people have resorted to throwing notes over barbed-wire fences to expose the abuse they are enduring. SB 423 will require the release of 911 and emergency call records, helping uncover civil rights violations, abuse, and dangerous conditions. And as the California Latino Legislative Caucus we will continue fighting for stronger oversight and real accountability,” said Senator Lena Gonzalez, Chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus.

“I am proud to author, SB 995, The Masuma Khan Justice Act, which would require large facilities like privately operated detention facilities, to comply with California’s health and safety laws. No one held in detention should be suffering or treated inhumanely. This legislation is critically needed as people are dying. There have been 60 deaths in ICE custody since January of last year and we must stop this. Whether a private company owns the facility or simply operates it as a private contractor, they must be held accountable to follow California’s health and safety standards,” said Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena).

Full press conference recording available at: https://latinocaucus.legislature.ca.gov/video