Rep. Barragán to Host Annual Senior Briefing and Health Fair

By
Reporters Desk
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Carson Comm Ctr Png 2
Carson Community Center. Creative Commons

 

CARSON — On Aug. 14, Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44) will host her annual senior briefing and health fair at the Carson Community Center. More than 50 community organizations, health care providers, and resource partners will be on hand to connect roughly 1,000 seniors from across California’s 44th Congressional District with health screenings, vaccinations, community resources, and other services. Rep. Barragán will also provide a legislative update on her work in Washington, and attendees will receive a free hot meal.

Services available at the Senior Briefing and Health Fair include:

  • Free eye exams
  • Free blood pressure checks
  • Free diabetes screenings
  • Free cognitive health screenings
  • Free dental screenings
  • Free heart screenings
  • Free thyroid exams

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug.14

Venue: Carson Community Center, 801 E. Carson St., Carson

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