Hahn and Gonzalez Add to Marissa Roy’s Harbor Muscle

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and State Senator Lena Gonzalez are endorsing Marissa Roy for Los Angeles City Attorney.

Hahn represents San Pedro, Wilmington, Harbor Gateway and Harbor City on the Board of Supervisors. Before that she spent ten years on the Los Angeles City Council representing the 15th District, from 2001 to 2011.

“Marissa Roy has the experience, integrity, and collaborative leadership our city needs in its next City Attorney. I’m proud to endorse Marissa because I know she’ll be a tireless advocate for public safety, accountability, and justice for every Angeleno,” Hahn said.

Gonzalez represents Long Beach and South LA in the 33rd District in the California State Senate, where she has authored legislation targeting the misclassification of port truck drivers.

“I’ve seen what happens when the laws on the books aren’t protecting our workers at the loading docks,” Gonzalez said. “Marissa Roy has a track record of fighting to protect workers to the fullest extent of the law — I’m proud to endorse a leader who I know will bring that experience as LA’s City Attorney.”

Together, Hahn and Gonzalez represent both sides of the San Pedro Bay harbor complex.

“Harbor City, Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and San Pedro too often feel the distance from City Hall. They won’t from their City Attorney if I’m elected,” Roy said. “I’m truly grateful to Senator Gonzalez and Supervisor Hahn for their support — I intend to show up for the Harbor Area just as much as they do.”

Marissa Roy, Deputy Attorney General with the California Department of Justice*, finished first in the June primary with 320,747 votes, more than 108,000 ahead of her nearest competitor. Her endorsers include ILWU Locals 13, 56 and 63, Teamsters Joint Council 42, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Senator Bernie Sanders and the Los Angeles County Democratic Party.

*Official title is used for identification purposes only and does not imply official endorsement. All views expressed are those of the candidate alone, not the Department of Justice or the Attorney General.