Letters to the Editor: On Publishing the Declaration of Independence, Readers from the ‘Other Side’ and Batman’s Ditty

Publishing Declaration of Independence, July 9

I want to thank you for printing the whole Declaration of Independence in the July 9 issue of the RL newspaper. I not only framed it but re-read it. Haven’t read it in a long time.

Your printing of the DOI also reinforced a 250th anniversary reality and that is it doesn’t belong to some corporate sponsors, or the president’s sham Freedom 250 that Paul [Rosenberg] wrote about. It belongs to “We the People.”!

I hope your readers took the time to re-read it. Very relevant to what’s going on today and much reference to a king. So, No King’s Day protests are on target as is the need for, do I say it? A revolution.

Which brings me to Diane Middleton’s comments in Paul’s “Wake-Up Call” article.

As usual, Diane is on point, but I would add that these electoral victories in New York, Colorado and elsewhere, not only reflect the influence of the Democratic Socialist orginization’s efforts but it also represents a generational change in political leadership. (I know Bernie {Sanders] is a respected elder, like Diane).

This new generation has different views on Israel and socialism. Back in the day, being “red baited” was common political practice and sometimes a political death knell. Being called a “commie” isn’t the political cudgel it once was.

Us 60/70’s radicals aspired to be Communists in our purer than thou days but now it has ben based in democratic socialism which makes more sense than the “Stalin” or “Gang of Four” days of ideological purism and fascist socialism, operative term being, “democratic.”

I know many of RLN staff are rooted in the 60/70’s radical milieu and thank goodness. Oldies are still goodies, but we better get out of the way!

Power to the People!

Warren Tadashi Furutani

And on the Other side

James Preston Allen should be proud that so many Republicans read his newspaper.

If he’s angry, it means that all is well with the world.

The more that he complains about Trump, it means President Trump is doing a great job.

In his latest editorial, Allen weakly tied the “long chain of abuses” in the Declaration of Independence to President Trump.

Trump was duly elected, not a monarch installed by divine right and line of succession. In contrast, the Democrats installed Kamala Harris as the 2024 nominee, even though Joe Biden had won the primary (albeit losing primary contests and suffering “No preference” losses in liberal bastions like Minnesota).

Allen blames the President for Congress’ not voting on the War Powers Act. That’s the decision of Congress, not Trump.

The notion that Trump has refused to pass other laws for the “accommodation of large districts of the people” is nonsense. If the editor is complaining about the partisan redistricting, the blame falls on Democrats, who contorted the 1964 Civil Rights Act to force Democratic gerrymanders in Republican states. Turnabout is fair play.

Allen twists the Declaration’s section on dissolving representative houses, somehow connecting that to the DOGE efforts. Americans are grateful for the massive cuts to the federal bureaucracy. Why are so many people working for the government in the first place?

And of course, he calls President Trump’s enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws racist. Has he seen what black South Africans are doing to migrants in their country?

Arthur Schaper,Torrance, CA 90503

Mr. Schaper, Clearly you have once again expressed your fidelity to the most corrupt Republican to hold office in recent times. The one that Capital One Bank just accused of money laundering in a recent court filing. You are not the only Republican that reads our paper but you may be the most resolutely ignorant.

James P. Allen, Publisher

Cartooning Batman’s Ditty

For those who maybe didn’t “get” Andy Singer’s “No Exit” cartoon in the July 9-22 issue, you have to know the old mischievous schoolyard ditty that dates back at least to Batman on TV in the sixties. Here it is:

“Jingle bells/Batman smells/Robin laid an egg/ The Batmobile lost a wheel, and the Joker got away!”

Why did Robin lay an egg? Because robins lay eggs!

Now you know.

Yours very truly,

Lyn Jensen