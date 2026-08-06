Free Air Purifiers Available for Eligible Wilmington and San Pedro Households During Vincent Thomas Bridge Closure

Caltrans is offering free portable air purifiers to eligible households in Wilmington and San Pedro to help mitigate temporary air quality impacts associated with the upcoming Vincent Thomas Bridge closure.

Eligible households may receive one (1) Medify Air MA-40 portable air purifier and three (3) replacement filters, subject to availability.

Eligibility Requirements

Residents may qualify if they:

Live within 750 feet of an official detour or alternate route used during the bridge closure;

Reside in a house, apartment, condominium, or other residential unit;

Can provide proof of current address; and

Complete the online eligibility and reservation process.

How to Reserve an Air Purifier

Caltrans is mailing postcards to households within the program area. Each postcard includes a unique Address Reference Code required to verify eligibility and complete the online reservation process.

Approved residents will receive a confirmation email containing their pickup location, appointment time, and confirmation number. Residents must present their confirmation and proof of residency during pick-up.

To check eligibility and reserve an air purifier: https://virtualeventroom.com/caltrans/vtb-purifier/

For questions, assistance, or accessibility accommodations, contact Caltrans at 213-897-3656 or vtbproject@dot.ca.gov.

You can also follow official project updates on social media.