Hahn Increases Reward in Shooting Death of Teenager in Torrance to $50,000

LOS ANGELES ―The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors July 21 approved a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn to once again extend a reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the June 18, 2025 death of 17-year-old Chyler Paton in the City of Torrance, and to increase the reward amount from the previous $20,000 to $50,000. Paton, who had recently graduated from Culver City High School, was shot at approximately 8:58 pm on the 23000 block of Huber Avenue. Torrance Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, but Paton succumbed to his injuries.

“Chyler had his entire life ahead of him, and whoever is responsible for robbing him of it needs to be held accountable for that,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn, whose district includes Torrance. “His family have lived with the pain of his death for more than a year now. We need the public’s help to close this case and help deliver justice for them.”

Paton was leaving a home that had been rented for a pool party to celebrate the end of the school year when he was shot. There were about 200 people present at the home. The investigation yielded a person of interest that led to an arrest, but a case filing was not secured, and the Torrance Police Department detectives believe there may be witnesses who may be able to provide corroborating information.

Hahn first established the reward in August 2025, shortly after the murder, and re-established it in November and February. She urges anyone with information to contact the Torrance Police Department detective division at 310-618-5570, with case number 250021528.