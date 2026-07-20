SoCal Grocery Pharmacists Overwhelmingly Authorize Unfair Labor Practice Strike at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions

LOS ANGELES – Last night, hundreds of United Food and Commercial Workers or UFCW pharmacists represented by UFCW local unions across Southern California July 17 overwhelmingly authorized their bargaining committee to call for an Unfair Labor Practice or ULP strike should one become necessary in response to Ralphs’ and Albertsons’ alleged unlawful conduct during contract negotiations.

The Unfair Labor Practice strike authorization follows four months of bargaining under an expired contract. Pharmacists represented by UFCW locals say that throughout negotiations, Ralphs and Albertsons have refused to present a fair contract proposal while allegedly engaging in conduct that has interfered with the bargaining process, including making unilateral changes without bargaining, unlawfully surveilling members involved in the contract campaign, and failing to provide information necessary for bargaining.

The UFCW Pharmacist Bargaining Committee said the following:

“Today’s vote sends a clear message to Ralphs and Albertsons: We have had enough of their unlawful union-busting tactics that undermine pharmacists and silence our voices.

“For four months, we have continued caring for our patients while bargaining under an expired contract. Instead of negotiating a fair agreement, the companies have refused to make a fair offer while making unilateral changes without bargaining, unlawfully surveilling members active in our contract campaign, and failing to provide information necessary for bargaining.

“These unfair labor practices are designed to intimidate us and make it harder to reach the agreement we deserve. We are calling on Ralphs and Albertsons to stop violating workers’ rights, bargain in good faith, and present a fair contract that reflects the value of the essential healthcare services pharmacists provide every day.

“This overwhelming vote means pharmacists are united and prepared to defend our rights with an unfair labor practice strike if the companies continue breaking the law.”

The parties are scheduled to return to the bargaining table on Aug. 6 and 7. Pharmacists from across Southern California, along with customers and community supporters, are expected to attend bargaining to demonstrate support for a fair contract and quality patient care.