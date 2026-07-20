Hahn Water Taxi Proposal Piques Interest of Operators

SAN PEDRO — Los Angeles County Supervisor and Metro Director Janice Hahn’s proposal to launch a water taxi connecting San Pedro and Long Beach during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games has attracted interest from experienced local cruise and ferry operators, according to a new Metro report.

“This report confirms what I’ve believed from the beginning: a water taxi between San Pedro and Long Beach isn’t just a fun idea—it’s a realistic one and we have experienced operators who want to make it happen,” said Supervisor Hahn. “The Olympics are a once-in-a-generation opportunity to showcase Los Angeles and a water taxi across our iconic harbor would be an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike. We should seize this opportunity and get it done.”

Metro issued a Request for Information in April and held a reverse pitch process to gauge private-sector interest in the proposal. Three turn-key operators, Harbor Breeze Cruises, Hornblower Yachts, and SF Prop, expressed interest in the project in addition to other firms interested in providing vessels, crew, dock operations, and other service components. Respondents said they see the Olympic service as proof of concept for a permanent cross-harbor water transit connection after the Games.

Read the report here

With input from respondents, Metro estimates the cost of operating the water taxi during the 47-day Olympic and Paralympic period would range from approximately $950,000 to $1.54 million. The report identifies the next steps as securing funding and staying on an aggressive procurement timeline. Upon board approval, the RFP could be initiated as early as October 2026 and a Notice-to- Proceed issued by July 2027.