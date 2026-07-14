Port of Long Beach Reports Cargo Growth, Downtown Acquisition

CalSTA, Port of Long Beach Announce Cargo Increase for June

LONG BEACH — California State Transportation Agency Secretary Toks Omishakin joined Port of Long Beach CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba to announce its third-busiest June on record.

The Port of Long Beach moved 779,331 twenty-foot equivalent units last month, up 10.6% from June 2025.

Imports increased 11% to 387,025 TEUs, exports were down 1.3% to 86,446 TEUs and empty containers were up 14.1% to 305,860 TEUs.

Year-to-date, the Port of Long Beach has moved 4,829,578 TEUs, up 1.7% compared to the first half of 2025, putting us just ahead of our busiest year on record.

Details: Watch the announcement video here. See more at polb.com/statistics.

Port Acquires Downtown Building to Support AnchorLB

LONG BEACH — The Port of Long Beach is taking the first step toward acquiring a commercial office property to create a hub for companies connected to maritime trade.

The move advances Mayor Rex Richardson’s economic development strategy, AnchorLB, aimed at encouraging international shippers, manufacturers and other logistics businesses to locate their offices in downtown Long Beach.

“At my State of the City, we launched AnchorLB with a simple idea: The companies that power Long Beach should have a presence in the heart of Long Beach,” Richardson said. “I challenged Port CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba to help bring that vision to life. Today’s acquisition turns that vision into action. This new downtown hub will bring together industry, workforce development and innovation, creating new opportunities for collaboration and helping strengthen the heart of our city.”

“A world-class port deserves a world-class business hub where industry leaders can work, meet and collaborate in a central location,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna. “Bringing maritime businesses into downtown Long Beach will strengthen our connection to the community, spur economic activity for local businesses and extend the benefits of trade beyond our waterfront.”

As a partner to the Mayor’s AnchorLB initiative, the Port of Long Beach will acquire the property at 100 Oceangate, located near the Long Beach Civic Center. The property includes a 13-story building with 226,748 rentable square feet of office space and a five-level parking structure.

In addition to serving trade-related businesses, the building will also provide space for meetings, workforce development initiatives and “Port U,” the Port of Long Beach’s internal training and career development program.