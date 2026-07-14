California Secures Permanent Funding for Farm to School Program

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom July 14 signed SB 172, which permanently establishes California’s Farm to School Program into state law, ensuring children across the state continue to receive local farm-fresh nutritious school meals. This follows the Governor and First Partner’s recent announcement that nearly 3.5 billion free school meals have been served since 2021, improving meal quality and access while reducing hunger for millions of families.

The First Partner has championed California’s Farm to School Program to expand access to healthy, locally grown food for students. First launched in the 2021-2022 budget, the program has helped drive lasting change in California’s school food system. Administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture or CDFA Office of Farm to Fork, the Farm to School or F2S Incubator Grant program supports sustainable, local food procurement, minimally processed school meals programs, and hands-on education for students from early childhood education through 12th grade. With ongoing funding secured in Gov. Newsom’s 2026-27 state budget, in partnership with the Legislature, this program will continue to improve children’s health while strengthening local food systems and creating new opportunities for small and mid-sized farmers.

The initiative supports California farmers and local economies by helping schools purchase more food from nearby farms and producers, ensuring that more dollars stay within local communities. Through the F2S Incubator Grant Program, every $1 invested leads to $2.10 of economic activity generated for communities, illustrating the bigger impact beyond the cafeteria.

Lasting impact to children

California allocated $60 million over two years in the 2021-2022 state budget to sustain and expand the F2S Incubator Grant Program, which connects local producers and school food buyers; increases food education in classrooms, gardens, and on farms; and engages schools and students with the agricultural community.

To date, 80% of Incubator grantees are Title I schools and 100% of farmer grantees are small, mid-size, or socially/economically disadvantaged producers (veterans, women, indigenous, people of color, and limited-resource farm households). Additionally, 100% of producers funded through the grant program utilize climate smart, organic, and regenerative agricultural practices, providing a stable market for adoption.