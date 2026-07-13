Weissman Reappointed to Harbor Commission

The Long Beach city council has voted unanimously to confirm Mayor Rex Richardson’s reappointment of Sharon L. Weissman to the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners through June 30, 2032. The five-member board sets policy for the Port of Long Beach, the city’s Harbor Department.

Weissman was first named to the Harbor Commission in July 2020 by then-Mayor Robert Garcia. During her first six-year term, Weissman held one-year positions as board president, vice president and secretary.

Weissman joined the Harbor Commission after retiring as the senior advisor and transportation deputy to former mayor Garcia. The post capped a long career in the public sector during which Weissman specialized in transportation planning, goods movement, sustainability and budgetary policy.

Weissman is also a longstanding civic leader. She has served on multiple boards including the Long Beach Public Library Foundation, the Arts Council for Long Beach, Sister Cities of Long Beach and the Long Beach Fair Housing Foundation. She continues to serve on the board of directors of the Long Beach Symphony.

Weissman is the 72nd Long Beach Harbor Commissioner since the current commission structure was formed in 1925. The city council approved her reappointment June 9.