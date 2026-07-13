Rep. Lieu Presents $1,040,000 to the City of Manhattan Beach to Ensure Cybersecurity of Critical Infrastructure Project

MANHATTAN BEACH — The City of Manhattan Beach July 7 in partnership with Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D – Los Angeles County) hosted a ceremonial check presentation recognizing $1,040,000 in federal funding secured for the Ensuring Cybersecurity of Critical Infrastructure Project.

“I am pleased to have secured over $1 million to support the Ensuring Cybersecurity of Critical Infrastructure Project,” Congressman Lieu said. “This project will help protect our essential infrastructure from cyberattacks. I’m thankful for the partnerships of local officials to get federal dollars where our community needs them.”

In light of increased threats to water system cybersecurity, this funding will enable Manhattan Beach to make necessary upgrades to its Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system, to protect it from cyberattacks. These upgrades will include installing fiber optic cables at sites where needed, upgrading programmable logic controllers, as well as adding new switches and more robust firewalls. The investment reflected continued collaboration across federal and local partners.