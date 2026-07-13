Port of Los Angeles Offers $75 Million With Zero-Emission Truck Purchasing Incentive Project

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles is seeking proposals for its zero-emission truck purchasing incentive project—eligible to all licensed motor carriers or LMCs currently registered in the port drayage truck registry—for the purchase of at least 10 battery-electric, Class 8 drayage trucks.

This purchasing incentive will provide up to $300,000 per battery-electric truck, with a maximum award of $24 million per LMC.

Total available funding of $75 million, with $50 million from the U.S. EPA clean ports program grant award and $25 million from the port’s clean truck fund rate, has been earmarked to fund the zero-emission truck purchasing incentive project.

Interested applicants can find the RFP and additional details here. Contracting questions may be submitted through July 20. Proposals are due by 3 p.m., Dec. 3.

As part of the U.S. EPA clean ports program, the Port of Los Angeles and Harbor Community Benefit Foundation, in collaboration with marine terminal operator partners APM Terminals, Everport Terminal Services, Fenix Marine Services, TraPac, Inc. and Yusen Terminals LLC, will allocate more than $600 million in grant – and matched – funding toward projects that support the ports’ goal to transition to 100% ZE terminal operations, while fostering high-quality jobs and public engagement.