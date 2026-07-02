Moratorium Approved on New Smoke and Vape Shops in Council District 15

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles City Council July 1 approved an Interim Control Ordinance or ICO authored by Councilmember Tim McOsker that will halt the approval of new smoke and vape shops and related tobacco retailer permits within Council District 15 while the city evaluates potential long-term regulations to address the growing proliferation of these businesses.

The ordinance suspends the processing and issuance of land use approvals and tobacco retailer permits for new smoke and vape shops throughout Council District 15, including Wilmington, Harbor Gateway, Harbor City, San Pedro, and Watts. The action follows concerns about the increasing concentration of tobacco retailers in local communities, particularly near schools, parks, daycare centers, houses of worship, and other sensitive uses.

“Residents in Wilmington have raised legitimate concerns about the growing number of smoke and vape shops opening in their neighborhoods, particularly near schools, parks, and other community spaces,” said Councilmember Tim McOsker. “While the City evaluates long-term solutions, it is prudent to pause the approval of new locations and ensure we have the right tools in place to prevent overconcentration. This ordinance allows us to take a closer look at how these businesses are regulated and develop policies that better protect our communities while providing clear and consistent standards moving forward.”

Unlike cannabis businesses, which are subject to extensive zoning and permitting requirements, smoke and vape shops can currently establish operations in many areas through ministerial approvals with limited land use review. According to city planning, Los Angeles has more than 3,000 licensed tobacco retailers, and nearly half of public schools citywide have a tobacco retailer located within 500 feet.

A report prepared by the Department of City Planning found that Council District 15 ranked among the highest council districts for new tobacco retailer permits, with 21 new permits issued in 2025 alone. The report also identified concerns regarding the proximity of tobacco retailers to schools and other sensitive uses throughout the district.

The ICO takes effect immediately upon publication and will remain in place for 45 days, with extensions available under state law.

What began as an effort to address the concentration of smoke and vape shops in Council District 15 has also prompted a broader citywide discussion. Following McOsker’s motion, the city council directed the Department of City Planning to report back on the findings necessary to pursue similar restrictions throughout Los Angeles.

The city planning report examined regulatory approaches adopted by jurisdictions including Redondo Beach, San Francisco, New York City, and Long Beach, where local governments have implemented density controls, separation requirements, and enhanced permitting standards to reduce youth access and prevent overconcentration.

The ordinance will remain in effect while the city evaluates permanent zoning and land use regulations governing smoke and vape shops and tobacco retailers.