Supreme Court Upholds Mail Ballot Deadlines; L.A. County Rules Stand

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan June 29 responded to the United States Supreme Court decision in Watson v. Republican National Committee, upholding the right of states to count mail ballots received after Election Day, provided those ballots were cast on or before Election Day and received within the timeline established in state law.

The ruling affirms California’s existing ballot receipt deadline and requires no changes to how elections are conducted in L.A. County — now or in future elections.

The decision leaves California’s existing ballot-receipt framework intact. No changes are required under the ruling to how elections are administered in L.A. County for the November election or future elections.

What This Means for Voters

L.A. County voters who mail their ballot on or before Election Day will continue to have their ballots counted if received within seven days of the election, consistent with current California law.

A ballot that meets these requirements is timely under state law, even when it is received after Election Day.

What This Means Going Forward

Today’s ruling provides certainty for voters and election administrators. The RR/CC will continue operating under California’s established ballot-receipt framework, helping ensure eligible voters are not disenfranchised due to postal transit times beyond their control.

The Department remains committed to conducting extensive outreach ahead of every election so that eligible voters, regardless of language, geography, or voting method, understand their rights and options.