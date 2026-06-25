City of Carson Achieves Sixth Straight Balanced Budget Amid Inflation and Recovery Challenges

CARSON, CA — Demonstrating a commitment to fiscal responsibility and long-term economic stability, the City of Carson has announced a proposed, structurally balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2026–2027. The budget was adopted at the city’s council meeting held on June 16. This marks the sixth consecutive year that the city has successfully maintained a balanced budget—a monumental achievement accomplished amidst unprecedented modern challenges, including the lingering economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, skyrocketing national inflation, and a turbulent global economy.

The upcoming fiscal year budget, prepared under the guidance of director of finance William Jefferson, projects total general fund revenues of $156,933,084.

“Maintaining a balanced budget for six straight years is not just a statistical victory; it is a testament to our resilient leadership and disciplined choices,” said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. “Navigating the economic whiplash of a global pandemic, our local challenges, and the historic inflation that drove up the cost of doing business, could have easily derailed our city’s finances and team. Instead, Carson continues to stand firm, prioritizing essential services and proving that local government can be both compassionate and fiscally steadfast.”

The 1.1% increase in projected revenue over the previous year is driven by healthy, strategic growth in core areas including Sales Tax ($40.3M), Property Tax ($26.3M), Transaction User Tax ($18.9M), and Utility Users Tax ($12.0M).

Carson’s Fiscal Year 2026–2027 budget funnels these revenues directly back into the community, striking a careful balance between fiscal prudence and robust investment in the city’s future:

Public Safety: Public Safety & Emergency Management remains Carson’s highest funding priority at $37.3 million. This includes absorbing a 2.3% service cost increase to fully fund the city’s $27.6 million Los Angeles County Sheriff contract, ensuring neighborhood security is never compromised by economic strain.

Infrastructure Investments: The city is launching a massive $147.9 million Capital Improvement Program (CIP). Mix of local funds, $45 million in reimbursable grants, and $6.25 million for community broadband, the CIP ensures Carson’s roads, parks, and digital infrastructure are built for generations to come.

Community & Culture: With $28.7 million dedicated to community services, recreation, and park maintenance, Carson is expanding its frontline staff and investing $630,126 to host nine major cultural events. This reflects the city’s continued investment in programs and activities that strengthen community engagement, celebrate cultural diversity, and provide recreational and educational opportunities for residents.

By matching ongoing expenditures with predictable, ongoing revenues, Carson has built a model of financial sustainability that ensures the city is not just surviving today’s economic climate but actively thriving.