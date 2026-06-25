Letters to the Editor

RE: Rep. Robert Garcia asserts that “he’s done playing nice.”

Since when have Democrats ever played nice?

Democrat John Wilkes Booth assassinated Abraham Lincoln for freeing the slaves and ending the Civil War.

Democrat FDR weaponized the IRS against political enemies and built up the Alphabet Soup agencies to pay off political cronies.

Democrat Barack Obama rammed through Obamacare, which the vast majority of Americans never wanted, then lied about his Election 2012 Republican opponent Mitt Romney, saying that he was a high school bully who abused a dog. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid expressed no regrets about such lies, retorting: “Well, he lost the election, didn’t he?”

How about the years of the Russia, Russia, Russian collusion hoax, which tied up President Trump’s first term for two years?

How about the false charges against President Trump regarding classified documents, or the trumped-up (pun intended) charges against him for not reporting financial transactions to Stormy Daniels? Or the fraudulent “rape” liability claims from Jean Carroll?

Or how about the assassination attempt on President Trump’s life at the Butler, PA, rally?

Or the assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah?

Democrats and progressives have long embraced violence as a legitimate political means.

I know that Random Lengths News is going to cry about the “Insurrection” of January 6th. There are plenty of videos proving that the vast majority of people in the US Capitol entered peacefully. Yet Democrats dishonestly demagogued it for four years.

Perhaps Garcia should try being nice for a change!

Arthur Schaper

Torrance

Dear Arthur Schaper

I suppose two can play this game. But at least mine will be factual.

Republican President Richard Nixon used federal agencies to target political opponents, maintained an enemies list and presided over the Watergate scandal, forcing his resignation.

Republican Ronald Reagan’s administration was caught secretly selling arms to Iran and illegally funding the Contra war in Nicaragua, bypassing Congress and undermining democratic oversight.

Republican George W. Bush led the nation into the Iraq War based on claims about weapons of mass destruction that were never found, costing thousands of American lives and trillions of taxpayer dollars.

How about the years of questioning Barack Obama’s citizenship, despite overwhelming evidence he was born in Hawaii? Or the repeated claims that climate change was a hoax despite decades of scientific consensus?

And then there was the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. More than 60 court cases failed to prove widespread voter fraud, yet millions were told the election had been stolen. The campaign culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, an unprecedented attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.