New Royal Role Expands Gatlin’s Push for Africa–Los Angeles Trade Ties

On June 15, civic leader Joe Gatlin, who serves as the Harbor Area commissioner on the Los Angeles City Planning Commission, announced that he had been appointed king and named royal ambassador for Pan-African cooperation, investments and partnerships by Queen Pamela Angwech Judith of the Lutto Royal Kingdom, which is based in northern Uganda.

The appointment entrusts Gatlin with a global mandate to advance Africa’s development through international collaboration. According to the proclamation, the appointment reflects the kingdom’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that promote economic growth, innovation, trade and investment across the African continent.

Operating from California while serving worldwide, Gatlin is tasked with representing the Lutto Royal Kingdom in efforts to strengthen ties between Africa and the international community. His responsibilities include cultivating relationships with investors, philanthropic organizations, corporate leaders, academic institutions, development agencies, innovation networks and logistics partners, including the Port of Los Angeles. Through those connections, he is expected to help mobilize resources, encourage sustainable development and expand Africa’s access to global markets.

The proclamation states that Africa’s future depends on cooperation, transformative investment and shared prosperity. By establishing the ambassadorial role, the Lutto Royal Kingdom seeks to position Africa as a leading destination for enterprise and innovation while creating opportunities for future generations.

The appointment comes two years after Gatlin organized a visit by a royal delegation from Nigeria’s Delta region to the Port of Los Angeles.

The delegation, led by Ogiame Atuwatse III, the olu of Warri, along with leaders from the African Diaspora Foundation and Aivlys LLC, met with Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. Seroka said the discussions focused on trade relationships and friendship.

Gatlin, CEO of Gatlin Enterprises and chairman of the U.S. section of the African Diaspora Foundation, played a key role in connecting the port director with the Nigerian royal delegation. During a harbor tour, Gatlin discussed the potential for expanded trade relationships between Nigeria and the Los Angeles Harbor region.

At the time, Gatlin said increased trade would benefit both Africa and the local economy.

“The imports from the continent will mean more job opportunities for our community. It’ll bring millions to our port,” Gatlin said. “One of the reasons I’m so excited about this is that it will help our entire community.”

Today, Gatlin said his work includes engagement with more than 50 kingdoms across 11 African countries.

Gatlin has long envisioned growth in waterfront employment as trade links between Los Angeles and Africa expand.

“Every union on the waterfront will increase its membership, sometimes even doubling its membership,” Gatlin said. “I want to make sure our people are ready for that, that they’re trained for that. They should go to school to become welders or learn whatever skills are needed. This is going to have a huge impact on our community.”