Overnight Closures of Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro

Caltrans (District 7) will implement overnight closures of eastbound State Route 47 (SR-47) at Vincent Thomas Bridge between Harbor Boulevard and Ferry Street beginning June 14. Closures will occur nightly from 10:15 p.m. to 6:45 a.m., Sunday night through Friday morning.

Additionally, the eastbound SR-47 on-ramps at Gaffey Street and Channel Street, and the southbound Interstate 110 (I-110) to eastbound SR-47 connector, will be closed during the overnight lane closures. Construction activities include installing an under-deck shield and a work platform that will provide crews access to the bridge deck from multiple locations in advance of the full bridge closure scheduled for November 1, 2026.

Beginning June 21, overnight closures will alternate between the eastbound and westbound directions throughout summer 2026, with only one direction fully closed at a time. Daytime construction activities will not require bridge closures.

During the eastbound overnight closures, traffic will be detoured via Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) to Route 103 to Route 47. (See map below)

This work is part of the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project. A critical infrastructure project totaling $752.8 million, the deck replacement will require partial and full closures of the bridge over the next two years. More information is available at theproject website. Skanska-CEC Joint Venture is the general contractor for the project.

Due to weather or operational factors, the schedule is subject to change, including dates and times, the number of closures, and other details. Motorists should expect delays when utilizing the Vincent Thomas Bridge and use Caltrans Quickmap to review current traffic conditions before traveling. Caltrans reminds drivers to exercise increased caution near the closure and Slow for the Cone Zone.