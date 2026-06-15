June 16, RPV City Council Meeting Landslide Update

On June 16, the city council will receive the latest updates on the landslide emergency.

According to the most recent survey data from early May, the landslide complex is moving 56% slower than it was one year ago, despite a slightly above average rainy season.

The average movement rate for areas still moving within the active landslide boundary was 1.3 inches per week, a 12.5% decrease since April. The Abalone Cove Landslide decelerated by an average of 14% to 1.61 inches per week and the Portuguese Bend Landslide decelerated by an average of 12% to 1.04 inches per week. The Klondike Canyon Landslide continued to see no measurable movement.

During next week’s meeting, the council will consider affirming the recent submittal of a $20 million building resilient infrastructure and communities or BRIC grant application to FEMA. It is the latest federal grant opportunity for the city to potentially help fund critical hazard mitigation work to prevent future re-acceleration. This is a separate application from a previous $23.3 million BRIC grant, which the city was selected for in August 2023.

Finally, the council will consider extending by 60 days the local emergency declarations in the landslide area and the temporary prohibition of bicycles, motorcycles, and other similar wheeled vehicles from an approximately 2-mile stretch of Palos Verdes Drive South.

A staff report (PDF) with more information is available on the city website at: https://tinyurl.com/RPV-city-council-agenda

Meeting Info: To participate in public comment during the meeting in person or virtually, complete a form at rpvca.gov/participate . Email your comments on agenda items to cc@rpvca.gov.

Time: 7 p.m., June 16

Details: Watch live on RPVtv’s YouTube channel, at rpvca.gov, or on Cox 33/FiOS 38.

Venue: McTaggart Hall at Hesse Park and via Zoom.