TRAA’s Monthly Zoom Meeting Set For June 17

Note the date difference.

Wednesday June 10, is the court hearing about the Natural Resources Defense Council, Communities for a Better Environment, and Clean Air Council, lawsuit against the EPA, so TRAA is rescheduling its meeting until next week. The meeting discussion will be on the NRDC lawsuit hearing and TRAA lawsuits to access the Hierarchy of Hazard Control Analysis or HCA documents.

To attend the virtual meeting if you haven’t gotten the zoom link in the past, RSVP with an e-mail request for a Zoom link to TRAA Board Member Steven Goldsmith at info@TRAA.website. Include your phone number so that you may be updated before the meeting. Look for the Zoom link and agenda on Wednesday morning.

Time: 7 p.m., June 17

Cost: Free

Venue: Online