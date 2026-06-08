WRD Launches Inaugural Water Leaders Academy with Compton Unified

LAKEWOOD — The Water Replenishment District or WRD has announced the launch of its inaugural Water Leaders Academy, an immersive internship designed to introduce rising high school seniors to climate-resilient careers in the water industry. This initiative, created in partnership with the Compton Unified School District and Tomorrow’s Talent, aims to attract new water professionals as the industry prepares for significant retirements known as the “silver tsunami.”

This pilot internship program will engage 20 scholars in a two-week paid experience, where they will receive hands-on exposure to water treatment operations, groundwater, water systems and field operations, and utility management through site tours, technical workshops, and mentorship from industry professionals.

Student wages will be funded through a partnership with Long Beach Community College.

“We are thrilled to partner with WRD on this groundbreaking initiative,” said Compton Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Darin Brawley. “The Water Leaders Program not only provides our scholars with invaluable career experiences, but also inspires them to become stewards of our precious water resources.”

Participating agencies include the Long Beach Utilities Department, Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, Los Angeles County Public Works, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, West Basin Municipal Water District, and more.

Highlights of the internship include:

Daily career-focused sessions covering topics such as wastewater treatment, hydrogeology,

engineering, and environmental sustainability.

Capstone projects where students will explore real water challenges facing Southern California.

Professional development training, including resume writing and interview preparation.

Networking opportunities with experts from WRD and partner organizations.

Paid participation, with students earning $1,000 for 50 hours of engagement.

The program builds on WRD’s broader commitment to workforce development and civic engagement, complementing initiatives like its college intern program and the annual Careers in Water Workshop.

Details: www.wrd.org/careers-in-water.