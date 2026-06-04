Two Major City of Carson Events for June: Juneteenth Celebration and Public Viewing of Team USA Vs. Paraguay

City of Carson Invites Community to Celebrate Juneteenth With a Day of Music, Culture, and Family Fun

CARSON — The City of Carson invites residents and visitors to celebrate Juneteenth at a community festival honoring freedom, heritage, and unity. The celebration will happen on June 13, at Anderson Park, and will feature live entertainment, food and craft vendors, community resources, and a fun zone for all ages.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when news of emancipation finally reached enslaved African Americans in Texas, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Today, the holiday serves as a powerful reminder of resilience, progress, and the enduring pursuit of equality.

The City of Carson’s Juneteenth Celebration will showcase an exciting lineup of performers led by L. Young, an acclaimed recording artist and vocalist known nationwide for his remarkable tribute performances and viral social media appearances. L. Young has been featured on ABC’s Good Morning America and has shared the stage with renowned artists including Stevie Wonder, Babyface, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Toni Braxton, Keith Sweat, and En Vogue. During the celebration, he will perform his highly acclaimed tribute to legendary Motown icon Marvin Gaye, bringing to life timeless classics such as What’s Going On, Let’s Get It On, and Sexual Healing.

Also appearing will be Klymaxx, the groundbreaking all-female R&B and funk group whose chart-topping hits such as Meeting in the Ladies Room, I Miss You, and The Men All Pause helped define the sound of the 1980s and continue to entertain audiences around the world.

Joining the lineup is Jubu Smith, one of the most respected guitarists in contemporary R&B, gospel, and soul music. A longtime guitarist for Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and former member of Tony! Toni! Toné!, Jubu has performed and recorded with legendary artists including Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Mary J. Blige, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton, and George Benson. His soulful musicianship and electrifying stage presence have earned him recognition as one of the premier guitarists of his generation.

The celebration will also feature performances by Sophisticated, known for delivering high-energy renditions of classic R&B, funk, soul, and dance favorites, and Patrick Bolton, whose dynamic vocal performances and crowd-pleasing style have made him a favorite at festivals and community events throughout Southern California.

“Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, resilience, and the enduring contributions of African Americans to our nation’s history and culture,” said Mayor of Carson Lula Davis-Holmes. “As we come together as a community, we honor those who fought for liberty and equality while celebrating the rich heritage that continues to shape and strengthen Carson. We invite residents and visitors of all ages to join us for a day of reflection, unity, entertainment, and community pride.”

Event Guidelines

Guests may enter the park beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Personal 10′ x 10′ EZ-ups are permitted only after 10:30 a.m.

No high-back chairs

No alcohol

No BBQ grills

VIP Cabanas: Limited VIP cabanas are available. For information and reservations, please contact Mills Park or Anderson Park.

Join to celebrate freedom, culture, community, and the rich contributions of African Americans through music, fellowship, and family fun at Carson’s annual Juneteenth Celebration.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 13

Cost: Free

Details: 310- 233-4870.

Venue: Anderson Park, 19101 Wilmington Ave., Carson

City of Carson to Host a Public Viewing of Team USA Vs Paraguay Soccer Match

CARSON —The City of Carson invites residents and soccer fans from across the South Bay to gather for a public viewing of the highly anticipated Team USA vs. Paraguay soccer match on June 12, at the Carson Event Center.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with the match broadcast live beginning at 6 p.m. Attendees can enjoy an evening of soccer, community spirit, and family-friendly entertainment through 8:30 p.m.

The event will feature:

Live broadcast of Team USA vs. Paraguay

Interactive activities for attendees

Food and beverage concessions available for purchase

Community gathering and fan engagement opportunities

Admission Information:

General Admission: Free

VIP Admission: $20 per person

Children age 2 and under: Free

VIP admission includes:

Access to a private viewing area

One food voucher

One drink voucher

Time: 6 p.m., June 12

Cost: $0 to $20

Details: 310-835-0212. To register visit: www.carsonca.gov

Venue: Carson Event Center, 801 E. Carson St., Carson