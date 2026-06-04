Young Black Athletes: Is Your Right To Vote Important?

By John R. Gray

Since Donald Trump began his second presidential term in 2025, the threat to the voting rights of black folks has been in jeopardy. Currently, Trump and his allies are pushing the SAVE Act, which would require Americans to provide a passport, birth certificate, or other documentation to prove their qualifications to register to vote (not to mention the damage done by gerrymandering). These restrictions on voting would disenfranchise millions of Americans who either lack such documents or must navigate many hurdles just to obtain them.

In Southern states, many poor African Americans will be acutely hindered by the restrictions in the SAVE Act, leading to a particularly troubling question: why aren’t young black athletes in Southern universities speaking out? While this question may seem random in light of the topics mentioned earlier, they are not. Black athletes in Southern universities are often held in an exalted position, hailed as heroes on campuses such as the universities of Alabama, Texas, Georgia, and others. All schools in states that have historically worked to disenfranchise black voters. Since this is the case, why don’t we hear more from the athletes and other students at these institutions, who would surely face the disenfranchisement mentioned earlier?

One of the more important reasons there is little political involvement has to do with NIL issues. Many athletes certainly must have fears about speaking out politically for fear of losing endorsements that not only provide income for themselves but also their families. It has to be remembered that in certain instances, these athletes are trying to lift themselves and their loved ones out of poverty, and that speaking out on political issues may very well risk the chance to do that. Others may simply fear being ostracized from the rest of their teammates or risking their relationships with coaches due to their political statements. These athletes also come from a new generation who may not be as concerned with political issues as those who came before.

All of this being said, speaking out on political issues may also be worth these risks when we look at the bigger picture. The SAVE Act mentioned earlier sets a dangerous precedent of limiting the political voice of millions of Americans simply because they don’t have the right “papers”. These efforts at limiting voting rights are not new, as they were actively practiced during the Jim Crow Era as a means to discourage Black Americans from voting.

Just as athletes during the Civil Rights fight against Jim Crow put their careers and reputations on the line to stand up for Black rights, so too must the college athletes of today. This does not mean these athletes have to sacrifice everything in their lives; it is understood that these young people have worked hard to get where they are. Nobody wants these young men to lose the possibility of being able to help their families and themselves through NIL contracts. All that is being requested is involvement in the struggle, whether through voting, speaking out on social media, or other means. Simply do what you can. The Bible says there is time for everything; it is time for all athletes to get involved, particularly those in Southern states’ athletic conferences.

There will certainly be risks involved with this, and the usual cohort of people who just want Black athletes to: “shut up and play”; but at the end of the day the activism displayed by these athletes will set a tremendous precedent for the future, doing nothing will guarantee that the new generation of Black athletes may find themselves with other black folks riding at the back of the bus again.