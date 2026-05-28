Is California For Sale?

The Most Expensive Race in State History

Can California’s Governor’s Race Be Bought? Voters May Be Saying No

California voters have never seen this much money thrown at any election in the history of elections here. Can the governor’s office be bought? Ever since the Supreme Court’s decision of Citizens United that equated political spending to speech the flood gates to buying elections has been opened.

Today Tom Steyer’s 2026 gubernatorial campaign dominates California’s spending history, with personally pouring over $190 million into the race. This shatters previous self-funded records, surpassing eBay executive Meg Whitman’s historic $144 million failed run in 2010 and Governor Gavin Newsom’s $73million anti-recall effort in 2021. Which he won.

Yet Xavier Becerra (D) has raised only $5,227,713.00 and is surging in the recent polls ahead of Steyer who has out spent him and everyone else by $54,210,596. Steve Hilton (R) is another one who wants to buy the election with no experience in government has only raised $5,695,097.

How these candidates rank in the polls just days before the June primary are as follows:

Steve Hilton (R): 18% – 22%

Xavier Becerra (D): 18% – 21%

Tom Steyer (D): 12% – 17%

Chad Bianco (R): 11% – 15%

Below is the chart on total self-funding vs. other contributions for California Governor 2026.

Total funds raised by each gubernatorial candidate, broken out between candidate self-funding and all other contributions.

Thomas Steyer (D)

$54,210,596.00 / $54,063,046 self-funded

Matt Mahan (D)

$7,567,100.00

Antonio Villaraigosa (D)

$6,499,701.00

Katie Porter (D)

$6,244,493.00

Steve Hilton (R)

$5,695,097.00

Xavier Becerra (D)

$5,227,713.00

Eric Swalwell (D) dropped out

$4,314,598.00

Chad Bianco (R)

$3,767,180.00

Betty Yee (D) dropped out

$2,154,921.00

Tony Thurmond (D)

$1,586,159.00

Che An (R)

$703,403.00

Ethan Penner (NPP)

$606,752.00

Leo Zacky (R)

$439,536.00

Ian Calderon (D)

$316,993.00

At this point it doesn’t appear that the people are buying the candidate who has tried to buy the governorship. One can only ask why? I’d like to believe that this is the Trump response. The Orange Felon is so far down in the national polls because of the war on Iran, the skyrocketing gas prices and the ICE raids that have lost him the Latino vote. I mean do brown skin people really believe this racist president wouldn’t come after then regardless of immigration status?

Clearly, Steyer is NOT anything like Trump, but because of his billions and how he got them and the fact that he has no previous elected experience and Becerra as well as the rest of the Democrats running do have experience is really a red flag for voters.

We have seen over and over how the Orange Felon has ruled with wild abandon and broken almost everything he can to give tax breaks for the rich and to give billions away to his cronies. The electorate is understandably cautious of billionaires with big promises no matter how progressive they sound.

Becerra’s recent surge in the polls is probably a shift by both Latino voters, who have had enough of ICE raids and of inexperienced candidates with a handful of promises.

What you can be certain of is that the whole nation is watching which way California swings and that the only poll that really matters is the vote on June 2.

Remember to vote early and send or drop off ballots because the Orange Felon has been messing with the US Post Office again to slow down the mail.

If you want more of our election coverage and endorsements, go to https://tinyurl.com/RLn-Elections-2026

There are some things money can’t buy and democracy in just one of them. So the answer to can our elections be bought should be Vote No!

Like this: Like Loading…