Supervisors Barger, Hahn Back State Bill to Increase Oversight and Transparency of Private Mutual Water Companies

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors April 14 approved a motion to support two new state legislative measures aimed at strengthening transparency, governance, and consumer protections for private mutual water companies serving communities like Altadena.

The motion directs the County to support Senate Bill 1417 (Pérez) and Senate Bill 1291 (Gonzalez), both of which seek to address gaps in oversight and public access within mutual water companies—private corporations that provide essential drinking water services but are not subject to the same governance and financial regulations as public water agencies.

In Altadena, where recovery from the Eaton Fire remains ongoing, water access and infrastructure stability are core to rebuilding efforts. Three mutual water companies serving the area have faced severe operational and financial challenges following the disaster, including infrastructure damage, revenue losses, and the need for significant capital improvements. These pressures have resulted in rate increases and recovery-related charges that directly impact residents—many of whom are still displaced or rebuilding.

Unlike public agencies, mutual water companies operate with limited regulatory oversight beyond water quality standards, and gaps in governance practices can restrict customer participation, especially for fire survivors navigating displacement and recovery.

The supported legislation would improve transparency by enhancing open meeting requirements, expanding access to company records, standardizing notice procedures for rate changes, and strengthening consumer protections. These reforms are intended to ensure that residents have clearer insight into decision-making processes and greater ability to engage in them.

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