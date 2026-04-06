LA County Library Offers Unlimited Access to They Called Us Enemy Through “One Book, One Coast”

LOS ANGELES — LA County Library is expanding access to its regional reading initiative, One Book, One Coast, with the launch of a simultaneous use license that allows readers to access unlimited digital copies of They Called Us Enemy through the Libby app beginning April 1.

As part of the largest book club on the West Coast, 190 library systems across California, Oregon, and Washington are coming together to read They Called Us Enemy by George Takei. The simultaneous use model ensures that there are no waitlists, making it easier than ever for community members to participate in the shared reading experience.

The unlimited access period will run from April 1 through June 6, allowing readers to borrow the eBook instantly with a valid library card.

They Called Us Enemy is a graphic memoir that recounts Takei’s childhood experience in U.S. incarceration camps during World War II. The selection aligns with the initiative’s goal of fostering meaningful conversations around history, identity, and civic engagement, particularly as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring equitable access to stories that educate, inspire, and connect our communities,” said Dr. Skye Patrick, County Librarian and Director of LA County Library. “By offering unlimited digital access, we are removing barriers and inviting everyone to take part in a shared reading experience that encourages reflection, dialogue, and deeper understanding.”

Readers can access the title by downloading the Libby app and logging in with their local library card. In addition to digital access, participating libraries will offer programming, discussions, and events throughout the spring.

The initiative will be highlighted by a special author talk on May 31 with a special author talk featuring George Takei at East Los Angeles Library, followed by a book signing. The event will also stream live on YouTube.

For more information about One Book, One Coast, including how to participate and view upcoming events, LACountyLibrary.org/oboc

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