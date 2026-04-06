City of LA Council District 15 Candidate Forum – APRIL 7

Join a forum to hear directly from the candidates running to represent Council District 15. This is your opportunity to learn about their vision and priorities for the community.

Candidates:

Tim McOsker, councilmember, City of Los Angeles CD15

Jordan Rivers, chief liaison, Global Residents Initiative

Council District 15 represents five communities: Harbor City, Harbor Gateway, San Pedro, Watts, Wilmington.

Time: 6 p.m. April 7

Details: RSVP is appreciated but not required at: sanpedrochamber.com; 310-832-7272

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W 6th St., San Pedro

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