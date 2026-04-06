Upcoming Timelines on Local Infrastructure Projects: Clearwater Project & VTB

Clearwater Project Update

Nighttime construction on Western Avenue will take place from April 7 to April 11, with work occurring each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During these hours, traffic control measures will be in place between 1st and Bynner streets and vehicles will be directed through the southbound lane adjacent to the median. No daytime work is expected, except possibly on April 11 to complete the project. This will conclude this phase of work on Western Avenue. Use caution when traveling through the area at night.

Details: For questions contact Maria Rosales-Ramirez at mrosales@lacsd.org or call (877) 300-9283.

Vincent Thomas Bridge Pre-Consruction Reminder

Early work is underway for the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project. Caltrans has implemented overnight closures of westbound State Route 47 (SR-47) at the Vincent Thomas Bridge between Ferry St. and Harbor Blvd. Closures will occur Sunday nights through Friday mornings. On Sundays, closures will take place from 9:45 p.m. to 6:45 a.m., and on weeknights from 10:45 PM to 6:45 a.m., with detours in place and occasional weekend impacts. This initial phase will continue through summer 2026 ahead of the full bridge closure, while daytime work will not require closures.

Details: For more information on the project and timeline, click here.

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