Us, the Immigrant and the Stranger — Part II

From Britain to America — The Disappearing Edge of Difference
By Sophia Schoenfeld, Columnist
My first migration — from the Soviet Union to the United Kingdom — was loud. It was
obvious. It came with paperwork, accents, questions and a clear social marker:
immigrant.
When my mother and I arrived in Britain, we were unmistakably foreign. Our history
clung to us. Our names required explanation. Our vowels gave us away before we
finished a sentence. And strangely, that clarity created something relational.
In the UK, being an immigrant was a defined position. People knew what you were.
They were often curious. They asked questions about where you came from, what life
was like there, what you ate and how you celebrated. British culture, particularly toward
young newcomers, often carried a pedagogical warmth. There was a sense of, “Let us
show you how things work here.”
You stood across from the culture. It stood across from you. Two separate identities in
dialogue.
And in that dyadic space, something important happened: You got to keep yourself.
You were different, yes — but the difference was acknowledged. There was a kind of
cellophane wrapped around your identity. It remained intact, visible, preserved.
This dynamic was not entirely new in my family. My great-grandmother had immigrated
from Russia to Georgia during wartime. She was welcomed and integrated socially, yet she
never fully assimilated. She never learned Georgian; Russian and Polish remained the
languages of her inner world. She was both included and separate. She belonged, but
always slightly from the outside.
There is a particular immigrant experience in which identity is suspended like that —
protected, yet frozen. You carry your country with you, but the version you carry
eventually becomes outdated. You are no longer fully of the place you left, because
history has moved on without you. Yet you are not fully of the place you inhabit, either.
You become a time capsule.
In Britain, I felt that capsule. My identity was intact, even if it was peripheral.
America was different.
When I moved to the United States, I was not fleeing instability or seeking asylum. I
immigrated for love. I was stepping into a life, not escaping one. America felt to me like
a quest for my own personal El Dorado. This wasn’t an amputation; it was an odyssey
of self-discovery. I was moving between two English-speaking countries. Conceptually, it
felt less like crossing civilizations and more like changing cities. Coming to America was
more about individuation; with it, I carried the dream of becoming.
There were no dramatic visa barriers rooted in geopolitics. I was not arriving from a
collapsed empire or a war zone this time. I was coming from an allied, established
Western country — one that had, historically, exported much of the cultural DNA that
shaped America in the first place.
On paper, this was the softest migration. Yet it became much more instrumental in my
identity formation than the original move, which appeared far more dramatic.
The United States operates on a different model of immigration than Europe. In Britain,
immigrant identity is visible and socially recognized. In America, immigration is
foundational. The culture itself is built upon waves of arrivals. There is no clean division
between “immigrant” and “native.” Instead, the classification shifts to generations.
Are you first-generation? Second? Were you born here? Where were your parents
born?
The focus moves from difference to lineage.
And in that shift, something subtle happens: the immigrant edge softens — sometimes
to the point of disappearance.
In America, you are not always held as foreign in the same relational way. You are
absorbed. Your accent is either faint enough to blend or exotic enough to be charming,
but rarely structured, because everyone has an “accent”; it becomes simply your style,
like clothing you might choose to wear. The expectation is not that you will remain a
defined outsider, but that you will integrate into a broader national narrative and you
will become part of the cultural quilt. [It’s far easier for white immigrants than those of color].
The “melting pot” is less dyadic than the European model. It does not stand across from
you and teach you its norms. It assumes you will fold into them. In that sense, it erases
the conditioned framework of your identity. This kind of shedding can be both liberating
and disorienting. If I am not delineated by my original shape, then who am I really? This
is a much deeper identity crisis because it becomes existential, not purely cultural.
I was no longer the obvious immigrant child navigating school systems with a
heightened sense of otherness. I was a young woman marrying into an American family,
speaking the language fluently and understanding the cultural references. I could pass. But
could I really?
When your difference is not explicitly marked, you are left to manage it internally. There
is no external acknowledgment of the border you crossed. The narrative becomes:
You’re here now. This is home.
Yet psychologically, home is not a switch you flip. Making a home becomes an internal
process; does it ever translate, even though you speak the same language? Identifying
mismatches become illusive. We both say the same words, but the meaning is subtly
different, we nod assuming we understood each other, but connection isn’t happening. It
takes years to realize you were never truly understood. Yet as the years pass, you begin to live inside a dream, the American dream of belonging. And that is what being American is… no one is truly understood, yet if you live here, you use the same words, you participate in the architecture of the system you belong to. You are an American!
In the UK, my foreignness was mirrored back to me constantly. In America, it dissolved
into ambiguity. Was I British? Was I Russian? Was I American? My identity no longer
had the protective cellophane. It began to seep.
The deeper shift in the United States was not about language or paperwork. It was
about narrative ownership, an individual choice.
You came here. You are married. You built a life.
When you immigrate for love, your sense of belonging is intertwined with the
relationship that brought you there. Your legal status, your social network, your early
sense of community — all tethered to a partnership. That is a different kind of
vulnerability than migrating with your family unit under shared necessity.
And when a migration is attached to a person, the integration process can feel more
intimate — and more destabilizing if the relationship shifts.
Over time, I began to understand that the American immigration model does not
preserve identity in the same suspended way as the European one. It metabolizes it. It
expects motion. It requires reinvention; it is dynamic.
In many ways, this is the American promise: You can become. You are your own
creation, the pioneer of your own destiny. The accent softens. The references change.
The cultural reflexes adapt. You find yourself measuring distance in miles instead of
kilometers. You absorb idioms you once found strange. You begin to dream in a slightly
different rhythms.
And one day, you realize the time capsule has opened.
You are no longer frozen. But you are also no longer entirely sure where the original
version of your lives. You are untethered. The American immigration model is truly
intertwined with the very core of its cultural essence; it is “the land of the free,” not just
politically, but it is the land of the free from the perspective of one’s identity. Here, none of
us belongs, and in that, there is a type of unbreakable existential belonging.