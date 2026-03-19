Us, the Immigrant and the Stranger — Part II

From Britain to America — The Disappearing Edge of Difference

By Sophia Schoenfeld, Columnist

My first migration — from the Soviet Union to the United Kingdom — was loud. It was

obvious. It came with paperwork, accents, questions and a clear social marker:

immigrant.

When my mother and I arrived in Britain, we were unmistakably foreign. Our history

clung to us. Our names required explanation. Our vowels gave us away before we

finished a sentence. And strangely, that clarity created something relational.

In the UK, being an immigrant was a defined position. People knew what you were.

They were often curious. They asked questions about where you came from, what life

was like there, what you ate and how you celebrated. British culture, particularly toward

young newcomers, often carried a pedagogical warmth. There was a sense of, “Let us

show you how things work here.”

You stood across from the culture. It stood across from you. Two separate identities in

dialogue.

And in that dyadic space, something important happened: You got to keep yourself.

You were different, yes — but the difference was acknowledged. There was a kind of

cellophane wrapped around your identity. It remained intact, visible, preserved.

This dynamic was not entirely new in my family. My great-grandmother had immigrated

from Russia to Georgia during wartime. She was welcomed and integrated socially, yet she

never fully assimilated. She never learned Georgian; Russian and Polish remained the

languages of her inner world. She was both included and separate. She belonged, but

always slightly from the outside.

There is a particular immigrant experience in which identity is suspended like that —

protected, yet frozen. You carry your country with you, but the version you carry

eventually becomes outdated. You are no longer fully of the place you left, because

history has moved on without you. Yet you are not fully of the place you inhabit, either.

You become a time capsule.

In Britain, I felt that capsule. My identity was intact, even if it was peripheral.

America was different.

When I moved to the United States, I was not fleeing instability or seeking asylum. I

immigrated for love. I was stepping into a life, not escaping one. America felt to me like

a quest for my own personal El Dorado. This wasn’t an amputation; it was an odyssey

of self-discovery. I was moving between two English-speaking countries. Conceptually, it

felt less like crossing civilizations and more like changing cities. Coming to America was

more about individuation; with it, I carried the dream of becoming.

There were no dramatic visa barriers rooted in geopolitics. I was not arriving from a

collapsed empire or a war zone this time. I was coming from an allied, established

Western country — one that had, historically, exported much of the cultural DNA that

shaped America in the first place.

On paper, this was the softest migration. Yet it became much more instrumental in my

identity formation than the original move, which appeared far more dramatic.

The United States operates on a different model of immigration than Europe. In Britain,

immigrant identity is visible and socially recognized. In America, immigration is

foundational. The culture itself is built upon waves of arrivals. There is no clean division

between “immigrant” and “native.” Instead, the classification shifts to generations.

Are you first-generation? Second? Were you born here? Where were your parents

born?

The focus moves from difference to lineage.

And in that shift, something subtle happens: the immigrant edge softens — sometimes

to the point of disappearance.

In America, you are not always held as foreign in the same relational way. You are

absorbed. Your accent is either faint enough to blend or exotic enough to be charming,

but rarely structured, because everyone has an “accent”; it becomes simply your style,

like clothing you might choose to wear. The expectation is not that you will remain a

defined outsider, but that you will integrate into a broader national narrative and you

will become part of the cultural quilt. [It’s far easier for white immigrants than those of color].

The “melting pot” is less dyadic than the European model. It does not stand across from

you and teach you its norms. It assumes you will fold into them. In that sense, it erases

the conditioned framework of your identity. This kind of shedding can be both liberating

and disorienting. If I am not delineated by my original shape, then who am I really? This

is a much deeper identity crisis because it becomes existential, not purely cultural.

I was no longer the obvious immigrant child navigating school systems with a

heightened sense of otherness. I was a young woman marrying into an American family,

speaking the language fluently and understanding the cultural references. I could pass. But

could I really?

When your difference is not explicitly marked, you are left to manage it internally. There

is no external acknowledgment of the border you crossed. The narrative becomes:

You’re here now. This is home.

Yet psychologically, home is not a switch you flip. Making a home becomes an internal

process; does it ever translate, even though you speak the same language? Identifying

mismatches become illusive. We both say the same words, but the meaning is subtly

different, we nod assuming we understood each other, but connection isn’t happening. It

takes years to realize you were never truly understood. Yet as the years pass, you begin to live inside a dream, the American dream of belonging. And that is what being American is… no one is truly understood, yet if you live here, you use the same words, you participate in the architecture of the system you belong to. You are an American!

In the UK, my foreignness was mirrored back to me constantly. In America, it dissolved

into ambiguity. Was I British? Was I Russian? Was I American? My identity no longer

had the protective cellophane. It began to seep.

The deeper shift in the United States was not about language or paperwork. It was

about narrative ownership, an individual choice.

You came here. You are married. You built a life.

When you immigrate for love, your sense of belonging is intertwined with the

relationship that brought you there. Your legal status, your social network, your early

sense of community — all tethered to a partnership. That is a different kind of

vulnerability than migrating with your family unit under shared necessity.

And when a migration is attached to a person, the integration process can feel more

intimate — and more destabilizing if the relationship shifts.

Over time, I began to understand that the American immigration model does not

preserve identity in the same suspended way as the European one. It metabolizes it. It

expects motion. It requires reinvention; it is dynamic.

In many ways, this is the American promise: You can become. You are your own

creation, the pioneer of your own destiny. The accent softens. The references change.

The cultural reflexes adapt. You find yourself measuring distance in miles instead of

kilometers. You absorb idioms you once found strange. You begin to dream in a slightly

different rhythms.

And one day, you realize the time capsule has opened.

You are no longer frozen. But you are also no longer entirely sure where the original

version of your lives. You are untethered. The American immigration model is truly

intertwined with the very core of its cultural essence; it is “the land of the free,” not just

politically, but it is the land of the free from the perspective of one’s identity. Here, none of

us belongs, and in that, there is a type of unbreakable existential belonging.

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