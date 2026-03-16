Draft Environmental Review Issued for Berths 121–131 Terminal Project

LOS ANGELES – As the result of a multiyear environmental review process, the Los Angeles District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Port of Los Angeles have released a joint Draft Environmental Impact Statement/Environmental Impact Report (DEIS/DEIR) for the Berths 121-131 Container Terminal Redevelopment Project, located in the Port’s West Basin. The corps and port originally released the joint Notice of Intent/Notice of Preparation (NOI/NOP) for this proposed project April 11, 2014.

The proposed project would improve the container-handling efficiency and capacity at the terminal by dredging and disposing of dredged material, demolishing and reconstructing the wharf at Berths 126-129, relocating existing cranes and adding new, larger cranes, expanding the on-dock rail with electrically-powered rail-mounted gantry cranes, and issuing a new 30-year entitlement.

The scope of the proposed project as described in 2014 when the NOI/NOP was issued was substantially larger than the current project being analyzed. In addition, the timeline for the project shifted due to lengthy efforts to negotiate an agreement with the original tenant of the site. The baseline was also updated during the environmental review process, with the DEIS portion streamlined to meet newer federal requirements.

The DEIS/DEIR, along with the original NOI/NOP for this proposed project, is available for review on the port’s website at portoflosangeles.org/ceqa. The corps’ public notice is also available here.

The corps and port will hold a virtual public meeting via Zoom to receive comments on the DEIS/DEIR at 4 p.m., April 16. No registration is required. The meeting will be conducted in English with Spanish translation available. Participation by federal, state and local agencies and other interested parties is encouraged. Information on how to join the meeting is available at portoflosangeles.org/ceqa.

Written comments on the DEIS/DEIR may be submitted via email to Crystal.L.Huerta@usace.army.mil (Corps), ceqacomments@portla.org (Port), or to the following address during the 45-day public review and comment period through Monday, April 27 2026:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

Regulatory Division

ATTN: Crystal L. Huerta, Senior Project Manager

60 South California Street, Suite 201

Ventura, California 93001-2598

Director of Environmental Management

Los Angeles Harbor Department

425 South Palos Verdes Street

San Pedro, CA 90731

Comment letters sent via email should include the Project title “Berths 121-131 Container Terminal Redevelopment Project” in the email subject line.

Details: portoflosangeles.org/ceqa; 310-732-3765.

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