RPV Land Movement Community Update

Rancho Palos Verdes city council on March 17 will receive the latest updates on the landslide emergency.

The most recent survey data collected showed, in early February, since January, the Abalone Cove landslide accelerated by an average of 5% to about 2.24 inches per week and the Portuguese Bend landslide accelerated by an average of 7.1% to 1.5 inches per week. The Klondike Canyon landslide continued to see no measurable movement. The average movement rate for areas still moving within the active landslide boundary was 1.74 inches per week, an 8.7% increase since January.

The city’s geologist believes the most likely factor contributing to reacceleration is the added mass of significant early season rainfall percolating into the landslide. As of this week, 14.14 inches of rain have fallen on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in the 2025-26 rainy season, which is about 103% of average seasonal rainfall. A similar phenomenon was observed in March and April of 2025, following February and March 2025 rainfall. However, landslide deceleration resumed by May 2025, as the rainy season waned and the pumping of deep dewatering wells continued. The impact of the February 2026 storms will be assessed in conjunction with future GPS surveys.

At next week’s meeting, the council will also receive a financial update and consider extending by 60 days the local emergency declarations in the landslide area and the temporary prohibition of bicycles, motorcycles, and other similar wheeled vehicles from an approximately 2-mile stretch of Palos Verdes Drive South.

A staff report (PDF) with more information is available on the city website

Meeting Info

To participate in public comment during the meeting in person or virtually, complete a form at rpvca.gov/participate. Email your comments on agenda items to cc@rpvca.gov.

Time: 7 p.m., March 17

Details: Watch live on RPVtv’s YouTube channel, at rpvca.gov, or on Cox 33/FiOS 38. T

Venue: Hesse Park, McTaggart Hall, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd, Rancho Palos Verdes and via Zoom.

