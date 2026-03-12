San Pedro Bay Ports Release Final Cargo-Handling Equipment Feasibility Assessment

LOS ANGELES — The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach March 10 released a final feasibility assessment evaluating the state and overall viability of battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell cargo-handling equipment technologies that will help the ports reduce air pollution and advance progress toward the zero-emissions goals established in the Clean Air Action Plan or CAAP. The final feasibility assessment is available on the CAAP website, here.

The ports released a draft assessment in October 2025 for public review and comment, building on previous assessments from 2018 and 2021. Following the CAAP framework for feasibility assessments, the new report evaluates the feasibility of cleaner cargo-handling equipment as of 2024 across five areas: technical viability, commercial availability, operational feasibility, economic workability and infrastructure readiness. The report highlights that zero-emission cargo handling equipment technologies are continuing to advance, while further work is needed to address cost, infrastructure and operational challenges before widespread deployment.

The ports develop feasibility assessments every three years for terminal equipment and drayage trucks, creating a roadmap toward meeting CAAP zero-emissions goals.

