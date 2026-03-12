LA County Begins Voter Outreach Mailings for 2026 Primary

Angeleno Voters, Start Planning Now for June 2 Primary Election

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk or RR/CC Dean C. Logan March 12 announced the mailing of voter outreach materials to millions of registered voters across the county as part of voter education efforts for the June 2, 2026 statewide direct primary election.

Approximately 4.8 million registered voters will receive a voter outreach postcard providing information on voting options and election dates. The postcard, translated into 18 languages, serves as an early reminder for voters to plan how they will participate in the upcoming election.

Additionally, the RR/CC will send a language access mailer to about 1 million voters who are new registrants and are currently receiving election materials in English. It includes the same information as the postcard, plus a language request form that allows voters to request their ballot and election materials in their preferred language.

The mailers highlight key information for the election, including:

Vote by mail ballots will begin mailing to all registered voters no later than May 4

Official ballot drop boxes will open the same day vote by mail ballots begin mailing

Vote centers will open May 23 through election day, June 2

Voters may return their ballot using an official ballot drop box, by mail, or vote in person at any vote center in Los Angeles County

Voters are also encouraged to create a personalized voting plan and receive timely election updates by visiting PLAN.LAVOTE.GOV or texting PLAN to LAVOTE (528683).

Details: LAVOTE.GOV.

