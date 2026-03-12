Port of L.A. February Cargo Volume Second Best on Record

LOS ANGELES – The Port of Los Angeles processed 824,323 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in February, marking the second-busiest February in the port’s history and an increase of 3% compared to last year.

“Retailers and manufacturers brought in cargo ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, when many factories paused production in Asia,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said at a media briefing. “As we head into our traditional slack season, it will be followed by some replenishment of inventories, particularly spring and summer fashion goods. The Port of Los Angeles will be prepared with efficient operations, terminal capacity and the world’s best waterfront workforce.”

Seroka noted that while cargo volume remains steady, global developments are creating uncertainty across supply chains.

“With so many developments affecting supply chains — from the conflict unfolding in the Middle East to the Supreme Court tariff ruling and broader trade policy shifts — there’s real uncertainty across the industry right now,” Seroka said. “Even so, manufacturing flows serving the United States continue to move, and we’re not seeing disruption to U.S.-bound cargo today.”

Joining Seroka for the briefing was Ron Widdows, former CEO of Neptune Orient Lines and current CEO of FlexiVan Leasing, a leading U.S. intermodal chassis provider. Widdows discussed shipping network adjustments concerning the above issues and the broader outlook for global trade.

February 2026 loaded imports totaled 433,812 TEUs, 5% higher than last year. Loaded exports reached 116,633, an increase of 7%. The port processed 273,878 empty container units, 2% less than last year.

Two months into the year, the Port of Los Angeles has handled 1,636,324 TEUs, 5% less than last year.

